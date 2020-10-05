Ahrefs Vs SEMrush : who is the winner ?

In this comparison review, I’m going to put these website SEO checkers up against each other and help you find out which leading SEO tools best meet your needs. I will compare Ahrefs vs SEMrush in terms of keyword tool features, backlink analysis, site auditing, ease of use, pricing, support and more!

Ahrefs vs SEMrush : Let's take a brief look

Ahrefs were best known as a backlink analysis tool. Today, Ahrefs has many features that make it a direct competitor to Ahrefs alternatives like SEMrush, including keyword research features, keyword competitor analysis, technical SEO tools like a site audit feature and rank tracking.

On the other hand, SEMrush lets you spy on your competitor’s rankings. Just pop a competitor into SEMrush and get a complete list of keywords that they rank for. Today, you can use SEMrush for SEO optimization of your content, analyze competitor PPC campaigns, reverse engineer a site’s top traffic sources, analyze log files and lots more! SEMrush has even started to get into the link analysis game.

A few weeks ago, SEMrush announced a massive update to their link index. The bottom line is that Ahrefs and SEMrush have similar feature sets. So it’s time to answer the key question:

Complete feature comparison between Ahrefs and SEMrush

Which SEO checker is the best overall?

Keyword Research

SEMrush is in a whole different league when it comes to keyword research. This Website SEO checker has the largest keyword database in the industry, 20 billion keywords, almost double the size of Ahrefs’ database 10.2 billion keywords.

Rank Tracking

Once again, the Ahrefs Rank Tracker is the easier to understand, for things like visibility, traffic, average position, and keyword difficulty, mainly because there’s just one page without many additional features. This SEO tool also offers the ability to go into the KD area to see whether a keyword is worth targeting or better to skip.

However, SEMrush allows you to check mobile rankings and update rankings daily and offers social ranking analytics, a tool you won’t find within the Ahrefs platform. Still, Ahrefs is a more user-friendly option and is a winner in this area.

Pricing

Although the pricing isn’t much different when comparing SEMrush vs Ahrefs, the Ahrefs tool does have the $179 standard plan lacking SEMrush. This Ahrefs cheap price gives users a bit more flexibility when deciding how much to pay.

SEMrush is focused on charging more for additional features, which can often mean that you’re paying for features you don’t use.

Site auditing

Both Ahrefs and SEMrush provide 'site auditing' features that allow you to evaluate your site's performance from a technical SEO and on-page SEO perspective. Both tools provide you with a means of usable suggestions, but I'd clarify that SEMrush comes out top in the auditing department.

Its site audit tool is considerably more comfortable to use than the Ahrefs equivalent and automatically presents you with an easy-to-follow to-do list.

Supporting

I have to give the edge here to Ahrefs. It’s 5x easier to ask questions. And you get a response back a little bit faster.

Position Tracking

Both Ahrefs and SEMrush are incredibly useful in helping you track your search performance.

Backlink Analysis

Backlink analysis has always been Ahrefs' strength while it was one of SEMrush's weaker features for a long time.

