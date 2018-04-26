Fenerbahçe Doğuş, Final Four’da

THY Euroleague çeyrek final serisinde Saski Baskonia’yı deplasmanda 92-83 yenen Fenerbahçe Doğuş, Final Four’a yükseldi.
Salon: Fernando Buesa Arena
Hakemler: Sreten Radovic xx, Sasa Pukl xx, Olegs Latisevs xx
Saski Baskonia: Johannes Voigtmann xx 12, Rodrigue Beaubois xx 13, Marcelo Huertas xx 11, Patricio Garino xx 8, Vincent Poirier xx 14, Tornike Shengelia xxx 25, Matt Janning x 2, Janis Timma x, Jayson Granger x 10, Luca Vildoza x, Ilimane Diop x 2
Başantrenör: Pedro Martinez
Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Marko Guduric xxxx 22, Luigi Datome xxx 5, Jan Vesely xxx 7, Brad Wanamaker xx 4, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 4, Nicolo Melli xxxx 21, Kostas Sloukas xx 5, Nikola Kalinic xxx 13, Jason Thompson xx 5, Bobby Dixon xxx 6
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. periyot: 19-25 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
Devre: 32-48 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)3. periyot: 62-72 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)