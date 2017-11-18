Mobil Künye Sitene Ekle İletişim
SPOR:
Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş

18 Kasım 2017 Cumartesi 17:35

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi: Trabzonspor: 103 - Galatasaray Odeabank: 82

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi’nin 7. haftasında sahasında Galatasaray Odeabank ile karşılaşan Trabzonspor rakibini 103-82 mağlup etti.Salon: Hayri GürHakemler: Fatih Arslanoğlu xxx, Ziya Özorhon xxx, Mehmet Karabilecen xxxTrabzonspor: Heslip...

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi: Trabzonspor: 103 - Galatasaray Odeabank: 82
Facebook'ta Paylaş Tweetle Google+ Paylaş LinkedIn'de Paylaş
banner568

Malatya Haberleri Gündem Malatya'da takip edilir.

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi’nin 7. haftasında sahasında Galatasaray Odeabank ile karşılaşan Trabzonspor rakibini 103-82 mağlup etti.

Salon: Hayri Gür

Hakemler: Fatih Arslanoğlu xxx, Ziya Özorhon xxx, Mehmet Karabilecen xxx

Trabzonspor: Heslip xxx 24, Yusuf x, Sarunas xx 11, Deniz x 6, Harris xxx 20, Osiris xx 8, Obekpa xx 14, Caleb xxx 20

Galatasaray Odeabank: Hardy x 5, Taylor x 6, Mehmet x 6, Hendrix x 8, Ege x 2, Renfroe xx 12, Hopson x 4, Summers xx 6, Emir xx 11, Göksenin xxx 22

1. Periyot: 31-19 (Trabzonspor lehine)

Devre: 60-33 (Trabzonspor lehine)

3. Periyot: 83-56 (Trabzonspor lehine )

Loading...
Facebook'ta Paylaş Tweetle Google+ Paylaş LinkedIn'de Paylaş

NOT: Haber sitemizde Haber Kaynağı belirtilmeyen haberler İhlas Haber Ajansı (İHA)'ya aittir. Haber sitemiz İHA Abonesidir. Kaynağı belirtilmeyen butür Haberleri alıp kullananlar bunun yasal sorumluluklarını kabul etmiş sayılırlar.




İlgili Galeriler
Kenan Akdoğan'ın Oğlu Muhsin Alper'in Sünnet Düğünü Kenan Akdoğan'ın...
Malatya'yı kana bulayacaklardı Malatya’yı kana...
Malatya'ya 2 şehidin acısı düştü Malatya'ya 2...
Malatya'da ‘Evet' kutlaması Malatya’da ‘Evet’...
Anahtar Kelimeler
Misafir Avatar
İsim
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Yukarı Çık


Haberi Oku

<